Rick Ross’ highly anticipated new album Port of Miami 2 is set to hit stores on August 9th. He held a private listening session for close friends and press on Monday July 22nd. The session was attended by TV writer/producer Bonsu Thompson who raved about the album on Twitter. During a series of tweets he revealed that the 6th installment of Ross’ popular song series “Maybach Music” will feature Lil Wayne and Pusha T on the same track for the first time since their feud that started back in 2006. Bonsu Tweeted:

Yeah #portofmiami2 is hands down one of Rick Ross’ finest bodies of work (front to back). Last qtr of album may be the most lyrical: Drake goes dumb (“Gold Roses”). And Maybach Music VI feat Weezy and Pusha.

The beef also later became Drake vs. Pusha T, who will also be featured on the Port of Miami 2 track “Gold Roses”.

Through 25% of #portofmiami2. 4-4. Ross still challenging his pen. Couple new flows for ya head top. “Summer Reign” does SWV’s “Rain” well. — Bonsu Thompson (@DreamzRreal) July 22, 2019

Through 50% of #portofmiami2. Never loved the “Big Tyme” single but Nipsey and Teyana Taylor record is nuts. Meek and Ross black out as well. — Bonsu Thompson (@DreamzRreal) July 22, 2019

Through 75% of #portofmiami2. Tempers only a tad. Great to hear Ross speaking transparently about his health scare. Look out for “Fascinated.” Talking dat talk over pinches of “Aint No Sunshine.” — Bonsu Thompson (@DreamzRreal) July 22, 2019



