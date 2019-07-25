In this episode:

N.O.R.E & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this exclusive interview The Champs chop it up with the legend NAS. Recorded live during the release party for his album The Lost Tapes 2; Nas takes it back and shares stories about his journey in Hip-Hop. The guys talk about the impact of his classic album Illmatic, Nas also shares stories of The Notorious B.I.G. and Prince, The Firm, Body In The Trunk and much much more!

On this episode Drink Champs also announce their new multi-platform deal with Mass Appeal, TIDAL, and REVOLT bringing together Hip-Hop legends NAS, JAY Z & PUFF DADDY, respectively.