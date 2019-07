Two years after the release of his ground breaking project Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper premieres his debut studio album The Big Day. Featuring twenty-two new records and guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, MadeinTYO, Ari Lennox, Death Cab For Cutie, his brother Taylor Bennett and more.

You can stream The Big Day in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.