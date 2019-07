Rick Ross makes his way to Hot 97 to sit down with DJ Megan Ryte and DJ Enuff on New At 2 to chop it up about wanting to live a healthier lifestyle, convo he had with Drake about Nipsey Hussle, Port Of Miami 2, his creative process for the album, his business ventures & more.

He just released his new collab with Drake titled “Gold Roses”, which you can download now on Apple Music/Google Play.