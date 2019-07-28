Kendrick Lamar & Fiancee Whitney Alford Reportedly Welcome First Child

Kendrick Lamar has been known to keep his private life under lock and key even though during a Breakfast Club he admitted to being engaged to his high school sweetheart Whitney Alford. He also told Billboard:

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl. That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion—she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

As of this weekend, the 32 year old Kendrick and his 33 year old fiancée Alford are now parents. As sources revealed to US Weekly that the two welcomed a daughter together on Friday.

The two have yet to confirm the birth themselves due to their privacy but congrats to the happy couple.