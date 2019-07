Machine Gun Kelly returns after the dropping the visuals for his Trippie Redd collab “Candy” with the official video for his latest Hotel Diablo single “el Diablo”.

MGK recently announced his upcoming Fall tour with Young Thug and guests KILLY, Polo G, and YBN Nahmir. The tour kicks off on September 30th in Toronto.

Watch the “el Diablo” video below and download Hotel Diablo now on Apple Music/Google Play.