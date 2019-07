Back in May, Offset teased a new record with himself, Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna called “Pink Toes”. Today the record has surfaced online. “Pink Toes” is rumored to be on the deluxe edition of his album Father of 4 with his caption:

PINK TOES D E L U X E 🤐 @gunna @liluzivert

You can stream “Pink Toes” below and stay tuned for more information on the deluxe edition of Father Of 4.

