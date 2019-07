Freddie Gibbs continues to ride the buzz of his critically acclaimed new album Bandana with Madlib. He follows his freestyle on Real 92.3 with a new freestyle on Power 106’s L.A. Leakers. With his son Freddie Gibbs Jr. on his lap he bodies another one. This time over Dom Kennedy’s “My Type Of Party”.

Watch the freestyle below and download Bandana now on Apple Music/Google Play.