Popular Nigerian artist Burna Boy delivers his new album African Giant. Featuring nineteen new songs and guest appearances by Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Future, YG, and more.

You can stream African Giant in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

Also check out his interview with The Breakfast Club where he talks about fusing hip hop with Afrobeat, Nipsey Hussle, Fela Kuti inspiration, his new album & more.

fusi