Bay Area legend E-40 delivers his new star-studded album titled Practice Makes Paper. Featuring twenty-six new songs and guest appearances by Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, ASAP Ferg, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Jeremih, B-Legit, Roddy Rich, Quavo, Scarface, Method Man, Redman, Ty Dolla $ign, ScHoolboy Q, G-Eazy, OMB Peezy, Red Cafe & more

This is third and final installment in his Definitions Trilogy.

You can stream Practice Makes Paper in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.