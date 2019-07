Private Club Records’ 24hrs delivered his Ty Dolla Sign and Dom Kennedy-featured single “Back Out” a couple months back. He’s back with the official video. Directed by Nick Jandora.

You can catch 24hrs live August 30th at the Sound Of Summer Music Fest. Tickets are available on SOSMusicFest.com

Watch the clip below and download “Back Out” now on Apple Music/Google Play.