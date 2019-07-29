

Lil Xan was feeling generous and decided to give fans a new record titled “Like Me”. He took to Instagram to speak about the track:

Keep running up the song in my bio and you’ll get another song next week with the legend @thekiddkeo 🇪🇸 💔 love you guys ! So run it up run it up run it up 💤😈

Stay tuned for more new music soon but for now you can stream “Like Me” below.