i

People have been trying to pit Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj against each other ever since Meg didn’t mention Nicki as one of her biggest inspirations in a recent interview at the BET Awards. Megan shouted out Lil Kim, Missy, Eve, Foxy and put herself as the fifth inspiration. The Barbs are gonna be the Barbs so they smelled blood in the water and started to take offense with the omission. Thee Stallion defended her picks stating:

“it’s funny how you’re making nothing into something…I can’t like the OG female hip hop artist? I can’t show love to more than one woman?”

They were both featured on Chance The Rapper’s new album, The Big Day and over the weekend the two lyrical beauties put the contrived beef to bed as they connected on Instagram Live, to talk rap, Megan’s upcoming debut album, sang a verse together, & planned to meet face to face in LA soon.

For now they both seem to be in a good space and want no parts of a beef with each other.

Watch the full chat and highlights below.