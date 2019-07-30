Ghostface is back at it with the second single from his upcoming album Ghostface Killah’s. This one is titled “Party Over Here” and visual is part 2 of his new 3 part mini movie. Part 3 will be the upcoming record titled “Pistol Smoke”. Directed by Rick Davis
Watch the video below and Ghostface Killah’s hits stores in August.
The Movie Continues… part II "Party Over Here" After the robbery we going to pop Them Bottles @lecheminduroi @50cent @ins_tagrams @remedywu @rockdaviscom @shawnwigs #wutangforever #wuwednesday #theodoreunit #ghostfacekillah Album soon sign up at https://t.co/HBxrBn2mBT pic.twitter.com/L6pEuKuN41
— Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) July 23, 2019