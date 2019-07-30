Ghostface Killah – Party Over Here

Ghostface is back at it with the second single from his upcoming album Ghostface Killah’s. This one is titled “Party Over Here” and visual is part 2 of his new 3 part mini movie. Part 3 will be the upcoming record titled “Pistol Smoke”. Directed by Rick Davis

Watch the video below and Ghostface Killah’s hits stores in August.

