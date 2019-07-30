PJ Morton will be releasing his new album Paul on August 9th. Now, he decides to give fans the visuals for his new record “READY”. PJ had this to say about the upcoming album:

“I think it’s my best work, I have been so focused. Coming back to New Orleans inspired a lot of new growth and perspective, though, and it helped me realize that the best thing that I could be was myself.”

His Paul Tour European leg kicks off October 5th in Roma.

Watch the clip below and download “READY” now on Apple Music/Google Play.

