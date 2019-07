Rick Ross is gearing up to release his new album Port of Miami II on August 9th. After dropping his collab with Drake titled “Gold Roses”, He teams up with Swizz Beatz to premiere the official video for his Just Blaze-produced single “Big Tyme”. The visual stars Jordyn Woods and features a cameo by DJ Khaled.

Watch the “Big Tyme” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.