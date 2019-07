Childish Gambino recently concluded what he says is his final tour in Australia. While down under, he took a trip to triple j studios to take part in their Like A Version series as he covers Chris Gaines’ “Lost In You”.

Chris Gaines was the alter-ego of Country music legend Garth Brooks, who had the story as Brisbane, Australia-born musician, whose only studio album was titled The Life of Chris Gaines, and released in 1999.

Watch Childish, backed with a live choir perform “Lost In You”.