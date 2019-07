In this episode:

Joe talks about his experience at Curl Fest (12:15). They also talk Meg Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj (25:05), debate Pusha T vs Lil Wayne (48:10), Christina Milian’s pregnancy affecting The Dream (69:00), Mal vs Lupe Fiasco pt. 2 (82:15), and artist clearing Marvin Gaye samples / Katy Perry (95:15) and much more.

Sleeper Picks Joe: BJ The Chicago Kid – “I Can’t Wait” Rory: Chiiild – “Count Me Out” Mal: The Alchemist (ft. Schoolboy Q)- “W.Y.G.D.T.N.S.” Parks: E-40 (ft. Scarface) – “Watch The Homies”