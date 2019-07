YBN Cordae continues his promo run for his buzzing debut album The Lost Boy. Still in New York, his sits down with Hot 97’s Ebro in The Morning to talk about his new album, his recording process, studying the blueprint of great artist, having songs in the archive with Dr. Dre, his relationship with Tennis star Naomi Osaka & how they met, guest features and more.

Watch the full interview below and download The Lost Boy now on Apple Music/Google Play.