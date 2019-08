E-40 teams up with Tee Grizzley & Rod Wave to shoot the visuals for their Practice Makes Paper collab titled “Made This Way”.

Practice Makes Paper features 26 new songs and guest appearances by Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, ASAP Ferg, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Jeremih, B-Legit, Roddy Rich, Quavo, Scarface, Method Man, Redman, Ty Dolla $ign, ScHoolboy Q, G-Eazy, OMB Peezy, Red Cafe & more

You can watch “Made This Way” video below and download Practice Makes Paper now on Apple Music/Google Play.