Quality Control is set tp drop their new compilation, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2, on August 16th. Follows the release of Lil Baby and DaBaby’s “Baby” and Saweetie & City Girls “Come On”, P & Coach K give fans another new record this one is titled “Intro” and features Migos, Lil Yachty & Gucci Mane. The official video will also be released later today.

You can stream “Intro” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.