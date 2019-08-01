Rick Ross 'Port Of Miami 2' Tracklist Revealed

Rick Ross is set to release his highly anticipated new album Port Of Miami 2 on August 9th. Today he reveals the official tracklist. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances by Gunplay, Summer Walker, DeJ Loaf, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, and more. He had this to say about the release:

It’s here! #portofmiami2 official TRACKLISTING !!! The official countdown to its release is only a few days away!! I thank MMG/ @epicrecords and everyone who assisted putting this body of work together.Im extremely excited for its release AUGUST 9th.

Check out the full tracklist below.