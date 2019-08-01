Rick Ross Says 50 Cent Has Low Value And He Wouldn’t Work With Him; 50 Responds

Rick Ross took a trip to LA to hit up Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood. During the interview, he talked about his 10th studio album Port of Miami 2, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, & more.

At the at 52:40 mark, Big Boy also asked Rozay about the possibility of squashing their beef and collaborating with 50 Cent. He replied

“Honestly, I’m a businessman. If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it. But not being funny, homie just ain’t that dude no more. We was riding through L.A. smoking to “Hate It or Love It” yesterday. That shit was dope. We was saluting Cool & Dre, that’s Miami who did the production. Game, 50 Cent… That was dope. If he was still making music like that, of course”.

Coincidentally, Complex ran into 50 Cent, who was on his promo run for the final season of his hit TV series POWER and mentioned Ross’ statement to which 50 responded.

“I don’t know what his value is to music culture at this moment. I never made music with him. I don’t have interest in making music with him”.

He added:

“A lot of these guys, even when you make reference to music culture and stuff like that, they’re one-trick ponies, so they’re going to be gone. In hip-hop, they say it’s not what have you done, what have you done for me lately, right? So you could get next to the guys that got momentum and try and survive based on that. But, it’s not a lot going on there”.

Watch the full interview below.