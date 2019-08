is set to drop his new album on August 14th. Here is the official video for his new single. Produced byand directed by

Trying To Find My Next Thrill will feature fourteen new songs and guest appearances by Freddie Gibbs, City Girls, Smino and more.

Watch the video and check out the full tracklist below.is available for download now on Apple Music

1. “Meds”

2. “Perfect” feat. City Girls

3. “Anonymous” feat. Smino

4. “RR”

5. “STP”

6. “Soso” feat. $ean Wire

7. “Off With Ya Head!”

8. “Toast 2 That” feat. Freddie Gibbs

9. “Jump Out The Phone” feat. Leven Kali

10. “Two Face”

11. “What U Bout”

12. “Beamin'”

13. “Traumatized”

14. “The Message”