

North Carolina’s Rapsody links up with D’Angelo and GZA for her new single “Ibtihaj”. Off her upcoming album titled Eve. Produced by 9th Wonder. She spoke to Essence about the project:

“It’s my ode to the women in my life who have made me who I am, but at the same time I realize it’s bigger than me. It’s more about the village of black women. I feel like we all have similar experiences and similar stories and very similar inspirations. My last album, that was for me. That was all personal things that, you know, you can listen to and maybe you can relate, but a lot of it was for me.”

You can stream “Ibtihaj” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

***Updated with the official video.***