Teyana Taylor’s gets an assist from Diddy’s 21 year old twin son King Combs for her spicy 90’s R&B-inspired new single “How You Want It?”, which sample Mase’s 1997 hit single “What You Want” featuring Total.

Teyana has also start a new challenge the #HYWIChallenge with prizes of $6k & $3k for the best choreography and the best freestyle. She announced the contest on her social media.

I am doing a challenge, PRIZE IS 6K ! 3K FOR THE BEST CHROEO VIDEO & 3K FOR THE BEST FREESTYLE DANCE!! HASHTAG #HYWICHALLENGE

You can stream “How You Want It?” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play