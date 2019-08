The guys spark a few debates this episode, starting with which states have the best rappers (14:00) and a Rick Ross vs Game debate (69:55). They also discuss Drake’s Care Package release (23:24), Rick Ross’s tracklist and beef with 50 Cent (57:45), A$AP Rocky returns to the U.S. (107:20), Carmelo Anthony’s interview (136:48) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Slaughterhouse – “Say Dat Then” Rory: The Game – “One Night” Mal: Rick Ross – “Cigar Music” Parks: The Clips – Intro (Lord Willin’)