Sabrina Claudio quickly follows the release of her new single “Holding The Gun” with the official video. She explains the track revealing:

“‘Holding The Gun’ symbolizes loyalty and an everlasting type of love”. I wanted to make sure that showing violence was not a factor within the visual as violence, conceptually, isn’t what the song is about. The blood and insinuation of crime represent the lengths one would go when so deeply in love.”

Watch the Bonnie & Clyde-inspired video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.