Legendary musician/songwriter Raphael Saadiq is preparing to release his new album titled Jimmy Lee on August 23. This will mark his first solo project since 2011. In anticipation, he decide to give fans his latest single titled “So Ready”. Saadiq breaks down the record, which was written from the perspective of an addict:

“They know they need to stop and have tried countless times, but can’t.”

His new album Jimmy Lee is produced entirely by Saadiq himself and will featuring guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest), and Brook D’Leau.

You can stream “So Ready” below and pre-order Jimmy Lee now on Apple Music and on RaphaelSaadiqMusic.com.