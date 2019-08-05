Ghostface Killah - Ghostface Killahs (Album Cover & Tracklist)

Ghostface Killah is set to drop his new album Ghostface Killahs on August 30th. He decides to reveal the official cover art and tracklist. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances by Method Man, Inspectah Deck, CappaDonna, Solomon Childs, Sun God & more. He revealed via social media:

More Goodies and surprises will be released to the store each Day so Stay Tuned on The regular..New album is Straight Fire!!! Thanks to Everone involved @remedywu @shawnwigs @methodmanofficial @officialcappadonna @ins_tagrams @mastakillamusic @s_childs @sungodmusic @harleymuzik @eamonofficial production by @dcaiazzo Mixed by @joshgannet #wutangforever #ghostfacemusic #ghostfacekillahs

Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order the album, with exclusive vinyl and hard copies now on GhostfaceMusic.com.