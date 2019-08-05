Megan Thee Stallion was originally set to release her highly anticipated new single “Hot Girl Summer” on August the 2nd but after a soon to be historic moment on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, the release was delayed, which already had the Barbs & the Hotties buzzing The record is now scheduled to be released on August 9th. Megan tweeted:

Hotties I kno I said my song “HOTGIRL SUMMER “ would be dropping tomorrow but now it’s dropping 8/9 ! I promise it’s sooo worth the wait 🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 1, 2019

On Instagram she captioned the same tweet:

It’s abt to be EPIC

Some overzealous fans found the information on the Shazam which lists Nicki Minaj as one of the features on the record. In the snippet Meg post a few days back, you can also hear Ty Dolla $ign as the other feature singing the hook.

“Hot Girl Summer” is named after Megan‘s popular hashtag and catchphrase #HotGirlSummer, which she recently trademarked.

Stay tuned more information as the record itches closer to it’s August 9th release date.