Tobi Lou delivers his new project Live on Ice. Featuring 21 new records and guest appearances by Erica Rene, Rockie Fresh, Ryan Destiny, LEJKEYS & more.
You can stream Live on Ice in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
1. 100 Degrees
2. Waterboy
3. I Was Sad Last Night I’m OK Now
4. Sometimes I Ignore You Too
5. That Old Nu-Nu (feat. Erica Rene)
6. My Party
7. 8702
8. Deserve It (feat. Rockie Fresh)
9. Smiling at My Phone
10. Delete My # Baby
11. Berlin/Westside
12. Cheap Vacations (feat. Facer)
13. Looped Up (feat. Vernon)
14. Favorite Substitute (feat. Ryan Destiny)
15. Humpty Dumpty
16. Like My Mom
17. Orange Reprise (feat. Lejkeys)
18. Theme Music
19. Crying in the Club
20. Ice Cream Girl
21. 17cg (Bonus Track)