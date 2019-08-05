Tobi Lou delivers his new project Live on Ice. Featuring 21 new records and guest appearances by Erica Rene, Rockie Fresh, Ryan Destiny, LEJKEYS & more.

You can stream Live on Ice in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

1. 100 Degrees

2. Waterboy

3. I Was Sad Last Night I’m OK Now

4. Sometimes I Ignore You Too

5. That Old Nu-Nu (feat. Erica Rene)

6. My Party

7. 8702

8. Deserve It (feat. Rockie Fresh)

9. Smiling at My Phone

10. Delete My # Baby

11. Berlin/Westside

12. Cheap Vacations (feat. Facer)

13. Looped Up (feat. Vernon)

14. Favorite Substitute (feat. Ryan Destiny)

15. Humpty Dumpty

16. Like My Mom

17. Orange Reprise (feat. Lejkeys)

18. Theme Music

19. Crying in the Club

20. Ice Cream Girl

21. 17cg (Bonus Track)