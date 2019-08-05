

Kash Doll follows her viral single “Here I Go” with the official video for her Big Sean-featured single “Ready Set”. Directed by Jesse Ray Diamond with creative direction by Teyana (Spike Tee) Taylor. Kash Doll described the visuals stating:

“‘Ready Set’ is a motivational and aspirational song. I wanted to let people know if I can make it, despite the things I’ve been through, they can do it too. I’m a D girl so I’m determined.”

Watch the video below and download “Ready Set” now on Apple Music/Google Play.