Chris River’s new album G.I.T.U. is set to drop on August 16th via Mello Music Group. He premieres his new hip hop love song titled “In The Morning”. He had this to say about the tune:

“’In the morning’ I would say is my first love song. You know that moment when the sun piercing through your window, cascading over you, waking you up and the first thing you see is the sun-kissed face of the person you love right across from you? Some of you haven’t, I get it, but I have and I wanted to encapsulate that moment, keep it in front of me, and make it last forever. Because life isn’t always this perfect, this simple, this beautiful, and if I can trap that moment in time, then maybe I can exist in it for as long as possible. And that’s what In The Morning is about. Taking that one moment and everything that goes with it. Taking a lifetime of love and wanting it to last forever. Even tho it never will.”

You can stream “In The Morning” below and pre-order G.I.T.U. now on iTunes/Google Play/BandCamp.



