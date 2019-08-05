Ja Rule was feeling generous over the weekend and decided to give fans a never heard before song titled “Baby” & “Press On”. Ja didn’t give any background on the records but it sounds like they were created in the early 2000’s during his popular Murder Inc run. No word on if he plans to release more unreleased gems, just enjoy these for now and keep your fingers crossed.

Baby… lost files lol https://t.co/lMOfEcxbOR — Ja Rule (@jarule) August 2, 2019