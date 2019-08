In this episode:

Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma & Jinx sound off on the following topics: N.O.R.E Drink Champs Deal (4:45) , Drake & Lebron James new business venture (6:53), Kanye West building affordable homes (10:56), Gucci hires black executive as diversity chief (12:06), Reforestation in Ethiopia (14:01), Black Excellence (14:58), A$AP Rocky finally leaving Sweden (17:48), Mario Lopez’s transgender comments (26:50), Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road (37:50), prison reform (52:49). #SOTC