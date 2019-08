YBN Cordae’s hit record “Broke As Fuck” hit 4 million streams on Spotify. He sits down with Take A Daytrip, Kid Culture, Smoko Ono, Russ Chell, and Coop the Truth-produced The Lost Boy record with Genius. He talks about the inspiration for his song, wearing designer clothes when he was broke, his cousin getting shot by his best friend & more.

watch the full interview below and download The Lost Boy now on Apple Music/Google Play.