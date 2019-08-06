City Girls member Yung Miami‘s boyfriend and soon to be baby daddy Southside of 808 Mafia has been beefing with rappers from Broward county for the past couple weeks on social media. Now there are reports coming out of Florida that Yung Miami’s car was shot at early Tuesday morning while she was leaving Circle House Studios in her hometown. The Neighborhood Talk broke the alleged shooting on their Instagram account with a clip of police vehicles after the alleged event with the caption:

“I got the story first because I was standing right there. Caresha new G Wagon was shot at leaving Circle House…YALL need to give her better security! Poor baby was running across the street tryna run b4 police came. Smh wow prayers for her and baby 808’s protection.”

There has been no official news about the incident and neither Yung Miami or Southside have spoken about the shooting as of yet.