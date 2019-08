Singer/songwriter anders liberates a new smooth single titled “Bossy”. He recently spoke to Vice about dropping new music:

“Even before putting music out, I didn’t have a social media presence. I wasn’t on Instagram or Twitter. I made [both] to put music up. I was just always very private. I didn’t like people knowing what I was up to.”

You can stream “Bossy” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.