Rick Ross will be releasing his highly anticipated new album Port of Miami II on August 9th. Today he decides to give fans one more leak before the project drops. This one is titled “Turnpike Ike”, which is track 2 on the album. Produced by Jake One.

He also announced his upcoming Port of Miami 2 tour. The tour kicks off on September 23rd in Vancouver and runs through October 16th after a back to in New York City. Tickets go on see starting August 9th via Ticketmaster.

Stream “Turnpike Ike” and check out the full list of tour dates below. Pre-order Port of Miami II now on Apple Music/Google Play.

Port of Miami 2 Tour Dates:

9/23 Harbour Convention Theater, Vancouver

9/25 August Hall, San Francisco

9/26 The Belasco Los Angeles, CA

9/29 House of Blues Dallas, TX

9/30 House of Blues Houston, TX

10/1 The Fillmore New Orleans, LA

10/3 House of Blues North Myrtle Beach, SC

10/6 Ritz Raleigh, NC

10/7 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

10/11 The Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON

10/13 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

10/15 Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

10/16 Gramercy Theatre New York, NY