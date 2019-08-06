Video: Drake Brings Out Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, DaBaby & More At 2019 OVO Fest

Drake’s 2019 OVO Fest took place over the weekend. Last night Drake took to the main stage to bring out his celebrity friends. During his set, he hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy to celebrate the Raptors NBA championship on stage and he proceeded to bring out Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Tyga, YG, Popcaan, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Cardi B, Offset and Chris Brown. Check out clips from the performances below.
Guest number 10@iamcardib took off her shoes she ready…#OVOFest pic.twitter.com/uSD84odNiF
Video: @Drake Brings Out @theestallion (Megan Thee Stallion) At #OVOFest 2019 in HDhttps://t.co/vHU71xLUbL pic.twitter.com/qvhvs7lXPy
#OVOFest guest number 2 @gucci1017 pic.twitter.com/FjYPbNn9hk
Guest number 6 @PopcaanMusic
Controllllaaaaaa#OVOFest pic.twitter.com/HsReYqXG18
.@Drake got a giant NBA trophy at #OVOFest. pic.twitter.com/hIacm2zCAT
First #ovofest guest @lilbaby4PF pic.twitter.com/RbvJP8zz8w
Guest number 3 @DaBabyDaBaby #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/xbD7yVO9fw
Guest number 4 @Tyga #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/ibUKTLbQCN
