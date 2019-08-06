Video: Drake Brings Out Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, DaBaby & More At 2019 OVO Fest



Drake’s 2019 OVO Fest took place over the weekend. Last night Drake took to the main stage to bring out his celebrity friends. During his set, he hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy to celebrate the Raptors NBA championship on stage and he proceeded to bring out Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Tyga, YG, Popcaan, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Cardi B, Offset and Chris Brown. Check out clips from the performances below.

