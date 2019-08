He’s top 3 and not 1 or 2. Joe gets right to it and address some of the top 50 best rappers lists (7:23). The guys also give their criteria to qualify for the greatest rappers list (55:17), Joe speaks on mental health and Chance the Rapper (82:17), Disney announces new streaming bundle and much more from number 3!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Slaughterhouse – “Truth Or Truth Pt. 1” Rory: Joe Budden – “40 Licks” Mal: Joe Budden – “State of You” Parks: Joe Budden – “Inseparable”