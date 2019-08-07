Flee Lord is gearing up to release his new album Loyalty & Trust on August 8th. Produced entirely by 38 Spesh. For the bar lovers, here is one of the more intriguing records titled “Contract Plus The Bag” featuring Grafh & RJ Payne.

You can stream “Contract Plus The Bag” below and pre-order Loyalty & Trust now on Apple Music/Google Play and pick up physical copies on LoyaltyandTrustStore.com.



