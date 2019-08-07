Flee Lord is gearing up to release his new album Loyalty & Trust on August 8th. Produced entirely by 38 Spesh. For the bar lovers, here is one of the more intriguing records titled “Contract Plus The Bag” featuring Grafh & RJ Payne.
You can stream “Contract Plus The Bag” below and pre-order Loyalty & Trust now on Apple Music/Google Play and pick up physical copies on LoyaltyandTrustStore.com.
View this post on Instagram
There’s not a Day that goes By I don’t push My creativity I’m building a Brand While I still find time to Push Myself as an Artist This Loyalty➕Trust Project is Dope asf All tracks Produced By @iamspesh S/o To everyone Who played apart in this Timeless Masterpiece Thank you 🏆🏆🏆 Art By: @ral_duke , @cxppington & @iamtrevorlang Hit the Link in My Bio Merch Will be uploaded shortly preorder your limited Vinyl Now through @airvinyls Salutations #LoyaltyAndTrust Griselda The 🌊🌊🌊 L0y∆lty®De∆th is The Set Big B💲F Trust‼️ We Ⓜ️🅾️🅱️🅱️ℹ️🆖