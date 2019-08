Snoop and Suge Knight have seemingly squashed their issues as Snoop pays homage to his former boss man. To begin the record, he states:

“Me and Suge Knight cool as a motherfucka. Let Bygones Be Bygones. But I had to get that cool. I had to sit down with Suge.”

His new album I Wanna Thank Me hits stores on August 16th. Pre-order now on Apple Music/Google Play.