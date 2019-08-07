SiR Teases New Single ‘Hair Down’ ft. Kendrick Lamar

TDE’s SiR just announced that he’s signed a new major label deal with RCA as he becomes the second TDE artist to join RCA who follows SZA and her groundbreaking debut LP, ctrl. SiR announced the signing on Instagram:

“Thank you all for your continued support. Excited for the next step in my journey.”

To celebrate the signing, he teased his new single titled “Hair Down” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which will be releases on August 8th along with his new album Chasing Summer, set to hit stores on August 30th.

Check out the announcement and preview below.