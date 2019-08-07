Yesterday it was confirmed that Nicki Minaj with join Ty Dolla $ign on Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Hot Girl Summer”. She is also currently working on a new album.

Nicki decided to go live on Instagram yesterday to talk with her fans and during her session she previewed some new music. She played the remix to Pop Smoke’s viral single “Welcome to The Party”, which she’ll be featured on. She also played a second record but the title is currently unknown.

Nicki teasing new music on IG live 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wKWXiHmkln — SHAIANNE FOSTER 🦄 (@SHAIANNE_FOSTER) August 7, 2019