

VA’s DRAM returns with a new soulful record titled “The Lay Down” featuring H.E.R & Andrew Watt. This is the first single from his upcoming sophomore album. He recently spoke about bringing the soul back to R&B.

“No song sings anymore. Ain’t no true SANGERS out there! Nobody’s taking it to the stage. No one’s pouring their heart out. I’ve always considered myself more of a singer-songwriter so this time around, I’m really owning my R&B and soul roots.”

You can stream “The Lay Down” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play. The official video is coming soon.





