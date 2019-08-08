TDE’s SiR stays on schedule following his signing to RCA with his new single/video “Hair Down” featuring Kendrick Lamar. SiR told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about the record:

“The song is about being confident in yourself, and he’s living his life and he definitely let it be known in that verse. I’m a huge fan, I don’t even got to really say it, you know what I mean? You should’ve seen me in a session when he was recording his verse, I’m sitting there like a kid…I was just trying to soak it all in, man. It’s hard to really describe these feelings, man. Especially for someone that loves music as much as I do, to be in these rooms. It’s incredible”.

His major label debut album Chasing Summer hits stores on August 30th.

Watch the "Hair Down" below