Yelawolf is gearing up to release a new album titled Ghetto Cowboy soon. Here is the first single titled “Unnatural Born Killer”. He posted the cover with a message to his fans.

Who’s gonna be the first one this Friday with the new single UBK ?!! .. hit the link in my bio and pre order UNNATURAL BORN KILLER !!! .. we’re 5 days from SLUMFEST .. it’s gonna be a killer weekend !!! .. love you all and thank you for the overwhelming support and positive feedback on the teaser post .. I’ll be checking back over the next few days with the Nashville to Birmingham bike ride updates !! .. UBK cover 🎥

You can stream “Unnatural Born Killer” now on Apple Music.