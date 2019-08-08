Vince Staples Signs To Motown Records Via The Blacksmith Recordings Label



Popular West Coast spitta Vince Staples scored major win this week as he inked a new deal with Motown Records via the Blacksmith Recordings label. This is better news than what he suffered back in July when made light of himself wrecking his Telsa. Taking to social media stating:

I really crashed the Tesla on the freeway smh. #RIPbigSLoc #NNelfie (Stop ask’n me if I’m OK y’all late)

The deal was announced earlier this week at Capitol Congress 2019, which is the annual meeting for Capitol Music Group staffers and influential music industry figures. Blacksmith Recordings is a new multi-genre label launched by industry vet artist manager Corey Smyth in partnership with Capitol Music Group and Motown Records.

Vince’s latest project FM! is available for download now on Apple Music/Google Play.

Congrats to Vince and his team and stay tuned for his debut major label release.